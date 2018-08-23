Don't Miss
Saint Lucia football kicks off D’ License Coaching Course

By Terry Finisterre
August 23, 2018
(SNO) – CONCACAF and the Saint Lucia Football Association Inc. will tomorrow host a four day D’ License Coaching Course (24- 27 August 2018) at the Saint Lucia Football Association Inc. headquarters from 9:00 am.

This course will be different as it will be delivered and managed by three Saint Lucians.

This new development is a result of CONCACAF recognising the talent within the Association. CONCACAF has identified three Saint Lucian Coaches to become Coaching Trainers and Instructors, these persons are Mr. Emmanuel Bellas from the Vieux Fort South Football League, Mr. Solomon Alexander from the Babonneau Football League and Mr. Nigel Francis from the Marchand Football League.

Starting today Mr. Lenny Lake International CONCACAF Trainer will be in Saint Lucia to assess the three trainers and to finally certify them.

To this end a D’ License Course will take place from Tomorrow Friday 24 August 2018 during which the trainers will deliver the course.

The opening ceremony for the Course will start at 10:00 am.

