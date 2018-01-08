Saint Lucia Food & Rum blends soul and groove for an entertaining feast

(PRESS RELEASE) – On Sunday, January 14, the Saint Lucia Food & Rum Festival will culminate with ‘The Main Course’ at the Pigeon Island National Park.

The event will feature sampling booths from some of the island’s best restaurants and the finale competition of the Chairman’s Reserve Spiced Rum Cocktail competition. The entertainment feature for the Main Course will blend the rhythmic sounds of R&B and Soca, with Freddie Jackson and Teddyson “TJ” John.

Headlining the event will be the 4-time Grammy nominated, American Music Award-winning multi-platinum recording artist Freddie Jackson. After almost 4 decades in the music industry, Freddie Jackson is still upholding his buzz with fans and promoters around the world. His debut album, “Rock Me Tonight” topped the R&B album chart and went platinum, spending six weeks at number one. Freddie also went platinum on his sophomore album, “Just Like The First Time” with his singles “Tasty Love,” “Have You Ever Loved Somebody,” and “Jam Tonight” all #1 hits.

Also taking the stage at the festival will be Saint Lucia’s own, Teddyson “TJ” John. Teddyson created a paradigm shift in Saint Lucia’s entertainment scene with his performances and vocal prowess. TJ has continued to excel in the studio and on stage with a catalogue of hits wooing fans and supporters locally and beyond our shores. He has opened for headline performers such as Luther Vandross, Patti LaBelle and George Duke, John Legend, and many others. In 2007 TJ embraced the Soca music genre and was crowned Saint Lucia’s first ever Groovy Soca Monarch.

Tickets for the Main Course can be purchased at The Cell outlets, Coco Palm and The Saint Lucia Hotel & Tourism Association (SLHTA), gates open at 11:00 a.m with an entrance fee of $20 EC.

For more information visit: http://www.stlucia.org/food-rum-festival/