Saint Lucia firefighters ditched Francis in consultations, leaving him “surprised”

By SNO Staff
March 20, 2019

Hermangild Francis

(SNO) — National Security and Home Affairs Minister, Hermangild Francis, has expressed surprise that he was not consulted in a dispute between firefighters and government over wage negotiations and other matters affecting the fire service.

The fire service falls under Francis’ portfolio and firefighters have taken industrial action.

He said at a press briefing he has a good relationship with the firefighters.

“If I were to give a price last year for the department of the year, I would have given it to the fire service,” he said. “That’s how intimate I am with them. I was supposed to be your line minister and you not even telling me.”

However, Francis said he has no problem over the issue.

“No, no, no, I don’t have an issue,” he stated. “I am just saying that I am just surprised that I was not kept in the loop, that’s all.”

