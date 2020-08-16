Saint Lucia Fire Service report on fatal accident

(St. Lucia News Online) — On Tuesday afternoon, August 11, 2020, a motorcycle which was being driven by 25-year-old Andy Jn Baptiste, alias Taco, collided head-on with a minibus on the Vieux Fort/Laborie Highway, directly in front of the True Value business place.

An emergency official said the motorcyclist sustained serious injuries and was transported via ambulance to St. Jude Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Below is a press release from the Saint Lucia Fire Service based on their response to the incident:

On Tuesday, 11 August at approximately 3:30 p.m., the Fire Service received a call informing of a motor vehicular incident on the Vieux Fort/Laborie Highway. Initial information received stated that a minibus struck a pedestrian. The Vieux Fort and Crash Fire Stations responded with two fire and rescue trucks and three ambulances and discovered on the scene that it was a vehicular collision between a motorcycle and a minibus.

The responding officers found ten persons on the scene who were involved in the collision. Nine of the individuals, who were the occupants of the minibus, including the driver, complained of pain to their legs, with some sustaining facial trauma. The rider of the motorcycle, who was found unconscious on the ground, was immobilized on a spine board and transferred to the ambulance.

A rapid assessment of the individual revealed that he sustained a fractured leg and abrasions and some trauma to his body.

All patients were provided rapid emergency transportation to the St. Jude Hospital where they were left in the care of medical personnel.