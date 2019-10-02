Don't Miss
Saint Lucia Fire Service receives US$120,000 donation from Korea

By GIS
October 1, 2019

(GIS) — The government of the Republic of Korea donated US$120,000 in the form of a grant to the Saint Lucia Fire Service.

The grant forms part of the budget of the Korea International Development Cooperation Fund for 2019.

Ambassador-Designate of the Republic of Korea to Saint Lucia, His Excellency Sung Moonup, said the donation will enhance the capacity of the Fire Service in its national disaster response in Saint Lucia.

The handing over ceremony took place on Sep. 25 at the Department of External Affairs.

Chief Fire Officer Joseph Joseph expressed gratitude to the government of Korea for their contribution.

The governments of Saint Lucia and the Republic of Korea recently commemorated 40 years of diplomatic relations.

