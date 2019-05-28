Saint Lucia Fire Service marks more achievements

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) recorded a good year in 2018 in terms of the management of its affairs.

Pointing to the last quarter of the financial year ending March 2019, Chief Fire Officer Mr. Joseph Joseph took the opportunity to recognize the commitment of the Minister for Home Affairs and National Security the Honourable Hermangild Francis, the Permanent Secretary Mrs. Elizabeth Bailey, Acting Deputy Permanent Secretary Ricky Quinlan and other officials within the Ministry of Home Affairs, as well as his own management team, fire officers along with the support staff comprising of civilians.

He emphasized that the level of cooperation from other government ministries and departments played an instrumental role in helping the SLFS accomplish these achievements.

He outlined several projects that successfully remedied long outstanding issues and enhanced the overall standard of service delivery to the public. The administrator of the Fire Service outlined projects such as the recruitment and successful training of 40 persons to address the manpower situation, multiple promotions, the purchase of utility vehicles, surveillance cameras and equipment, security shutters, the renovation and improvement works at several stations and the major refurbishment and reconstruction of the Sea Pump House at the old Fire Service headquarters site to name a few.

Mr. Joseph underscored that tools to efficiently execute the job are always paramount. The Fire Service has procured and will soon be in possession of new and complete sets of rescue tools inclusive of the Jaws of Life, ram, spreader, high lift jacks and pumps.

Added to the tools list, there was the purchase of swift water rescue equipment, purchase of EMS supplies and the purchase of parts for fire service vehicles.

The Fire Chief highlighted the importance of a comfortable setting in which recruits can learn and be trained, referencing some renovations at the Training School in Vieux Fort such as the installation of air condition units and the installation of LED Lights.

“We are happy to say that though these things may seem small, they make a very real difference to the work or training experience of our officers and so we are happy to address as many areas as we can within our limited resources. We must commend the staff for being very patient and professional as everything is being done gradually but steadily”.

The Chief Fire Officer explained that the financial year 2018-2019 covered many more projects and was truly a year that the Fire Service was pleased with. 2019-2020 he says will hopefully continue in a similar vein for the Saint Lucia Fire Service.

