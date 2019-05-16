Saint Lucia featured on ELLE Italia magazine cover

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – Saint Lucia is proudly featured on the cover of Elle Italia, the international magazine.

Elle Italia is the Italian edition of the French magazine Elle which focuses on fashion, beauty, health and entertainment.

The cover page features blonde Dutch model, Rozanna Verduin in a brightly coloured pirogue just outside Soufriere, with Saint Lucia’s iconic Pitons prominently featured in the background.

Rozanne Verduin is an internationally renowned model who has been signed by some of the world’s leading agencies. She has worked with Photogenics Los Angeles, Place Models Hamburg, Scoop Models Copenhagen, IMM BruxELLEs Brussels, Uno Models Barcelona, Select Model Management London, Women Management Paris and Supreme Management New York.

Photographer, Mradukant “Max” Vadukul has captured Verduin’s spirited adventures around Saint Lucia in January of 2019.

Elle’s production team is no stranger to the island. Elle has filmed here on two previous occasions. During this current shoot, the team focused on capturing hidden gems, which are off the beaten path, including Toraille Falls, Soufriere Bay, Gros Islet Town, Anse Galet, and Anse Mamin.

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority continues to forge fruitful relationships with international partners. Senior marketing Manager at the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority Jackie Mathurin has added, “Saint Lucia continues to inspire the film market with her stunning beauty. We work with numerous production agencies throughout the year and we are pleased to provide support where necessary.

We Value the association of our Saint Lucia brand with world class media partners.”

Elle’s feature on Saint Lucia will also be circulated in12 other international versions of the magazine around the world.

Saint Lucia recently made the cover of other international magazines including Today’s Bride and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

See Elle Italia’s cover feature here: https://www.facebook.com/pg/Elle.Italia/about/?ref=page_internal

For more information on the Saint Lucia visit www.stlucia.org or call 1-800-456-3984, or 1-888 4STLUCIA

