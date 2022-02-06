Stakeholders in Saint Lucia should be breathing a sigh of relief as the country starts the second phase of a European Union (EU)-funded Caribbean project aimed at using a popular Caribbean plant, the Bird of Paradise, to naturally manage wastewater.

The Caribbean Cooperation for Wastewater Treatment Inspired by Nature (CARIBSAN) is a regional project researching and training participants to develop technology for the treatment of wetlands in Cuba, Dominica, Guadeloupe, Martinique and Saint Lucia.

It promotes wastewater treatment using wetlands cultivated with the popular Caribbean plant, the Bird of Paradise.

The project was launched in September 2021 in Martinique with practical demonstrations at Martinique’s Taupieniere treatment plant in Diamant.

Saint Lucia and the other participating states agreed to partner with the European sponsors to advance the process of using the widely-available ‘Bird of Paradise’ plant to treat wastewater through natural intervention, to reduce the unhealthy and environmentally harmful effects of untreated wastewater.

A CARIBSAN team from Martinique visited the island in the last week of January and met with officials of the Saint Lucia-based Caribbean Water and Sewage Association (CAWASA) and Saint Lucia’s Water and Sewage Company (WASCO), to fine-tune the search mission for ideal locations to treat wastewater in Saint Lucia.

The team together with WASCO and CAWASA technicians and planners, visited sites in Cul-de-Sac, where community efforts at wastewater treatment have been unsuccessful, to advise on the most effective approaches.

The EUR 1.7 million CARIBSAN project is co-financed by the European Union (EU) through the INTERREG Caraibes program, the French Development Agency (AFD) and the Water Offices (ODE) of Martinique and Guadeloupe.