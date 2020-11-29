Saint Lucia enacts new smoking laws

By Ministry of Health

(PRESS RELEASE) — The introduction of smoking control laws to reduce the harmful exposure of smoking in public places and workplaces is an excellent achievement for Saint Lucia.

As such, the Ministry of Health aims to increase sensitization and awareness in order to support successful implementation.

Please view the recently-enacted smoking control legislation: Public Health (Smoking Control) Act, 2019; and the Public Health (Smoking Control) Regulations, 2020 (att.), or point your web browser to:

http://www.govt.lc/legislation/public-health-smoking-control-regulations-statutory-instrument-2020-no-81-arrangement-of-regulations

http://www.govt.lc/legislation/public-health-amendment-act-no-19-of-2019-arrangement-of-sections

