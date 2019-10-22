Saint Lucia Electoral Department exhibition ends

Share This On:

(GIS) — In commemoration of International Democracy Day, the Electoral Department hosted an exhibition to showcase the work of the organization over the past 40 years, since Independence.

The exhibition highlighted the stages of modernization including the processes for registration and voting.

It also displayed election results from 1979-2016.

Assistant Chief Elections Officer Alympthia Lionel said that in celebration of Saint Lucia’s 40 years of Independence, amnesty is being granted to persons who have lost their national identification cards.

She added that the exhibition also served to sensitize the public on the difference between the NIC number and the voter registration number.

The exhibition commenced on October 2 and ended on October 15.

