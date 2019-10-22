Don't Miss
190,000+ Facebook fans; millions of page views every month, locally and worldwide — St. Lucia News Online… still ‘The People’s Choice’ :)

Saint Lucia Electoral Department exhibition ends

By Anicia Antoine, GIS
October 21, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

The Electoral Department on High Street in the Godfrey James Building

(GIS) — In commemoration of International Democracy Day, the Electoral Department hosted an exhibition to showcase the work of the organization over the past 40 years, since Independence.

The exhibition highlighted the stages of modernization including the processes for registration and voting.

It also displayed election results from 1979-2016.

Assistant Chief Elections Officer Alympthia Lionel said that in celebration of Saint Lucia’s 40 years of Independence, amnesty is being granted to persons who have lost their national identification cards.

She added that the exhibition also served to sensitize the public on the difference between the NIC number and the voter registration number.

The exhibition commenced on October 2 and ended on October 15.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

More General Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.