Saint Lucia doctors and nurses get training in advanced trauma life support (+video/photos)

Share This On:

Pin +1 13 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — A team from the Jackson Memorial Hospital recently visited Saint Lucia to facilitate an advanced trauma life support (ATLS) course.

The course is aimed at ensuring a safe and reliable method for immediate management of trauma patients at the hospitals.

Consultant Surgeon, Dr. Charles Greenidge, says he is very pleased with the training as it serves as an effective means of saving the lives of patients who experienced trauma.

“The ATLS course is a prescribed way of looking after trauma patients. One of the problems of looking after trauma patients is you can be distracted and the ATLS is a way that you can stay on point and make sure the things that are most important are dealt with first. So, this is an international situation where it started in the United States but is now being done in over 80 countries and St. Lucia is one of the more recent countries to start running the ATLS program.”

President of the Heart, Lung & Blood Foundation, Delia Octave, says she is delighted that her organization saw the need to provide financial support to such an initiative which will benefit both doctors and nurses.

“We have never had training in trauma life support and hence we find it important that because of all the incidents, accidents, that it is vital that we educate and train our medical professionals in that aspect.”

Trauma Surgeon at the Jackson Memorial Hospital, Dr. Gerd Pust, says his organization remains committed to working with the Saint Lucian doctors and nurses to develop trauma care for the most severely injured patients.

“The first time this year is we actually involving the nurses in the care of trauma patients, so they doing the advanced trauma nursing course and learning the skills for the nurses to take care of very injured patients. This is a long-term collaboration and the plan is to do this every year. This is a transition course with St. Lucia physicians and surgeons in the future. We very happy that two of Saint Lucian surgeons came to Miami to do the instructor course and they are now instructors for the advanced trauma life support course.”

Doctors and nurses from the Victoria, St. Jude and Tapion hospitals benefited from the course.

( 0 ) ( 0 )