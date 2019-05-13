Saint Lucia Diabetes and Hypertension Association to observe World Hypertension Day this week

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Saint Lucia Diabetes and Hypertension Association (SLDHA) will observe World Hypertension Day on May 17.

As a result, the association has planned a series of activities to sensitize the general public on the ravaging effect of this silent killer.

A sensitization fair will be held at the Castries Town Hall on May 17, to commemorate World Hypertension Day. The emphasis on the day will be on the benefits of drinking water, healthy eating, and living healthy lifestyles.

On May 31, the SLDHA will host a health screening and sensitization event in Vieux Fort, at Massy Stores in La Tourney and Massy Stores on New Dock Road. The association is working in partnership with medical doctors, pharmacists, nutritionists and diabetes educators, to ensure the success of the event.

The month of May as been designated Hypertension Month by the World Hypertension League (WDL). The theme is “Know Your Numbers.”

