Saint Lucia Development Cooperation official launch of Dennery Water Project

PRESS RELEASE – The Embassy of Mexico has the great honour to inform the people of Saint Lucia that the Dennery Water Supply Redevelopment Project was officialy launch on Friday, February 17th, 2017 at the Grande Riviere Human Resource Centre.
The objective of the project is to ensure a sustainable solution to the current water situation in Dennery North by increasing the supply and improving the quality of the water being delivered. We expect this project to benefit around 10,000 people from the community and for the first phase to be completed by the end of 2017.
The Government of Mexico is co-finanzing the project together with the Government of Saint Lucia. In the side of Mexico, the Mexican Agency for Internacional Development Cooperation (AMEXCID) is responsible for the finance, which is part of the efforts to contribution to the development of the Eastern Caribbean States with funds from the Infrastructure Fund for Latin America and the Caribbean Countries.
