Saint Lucia delegation visits Taiwan for 107th National Day

(PRESS RELEASE) – A delegation of Saint Lucian officials will arrive in the Republic of China (R.O.C) Taiwan on Sunday, October 7th 2018 as preparations get underway for Taiwan’s commemoration of Double Ten Day.

Double Ten Day is Taiwan’s National Day, celebrated annually on October 10th. The day marks the start of the Wuchang Uprising, which occurred on October 1911.

As part of the 107th anniversary celebrations, ceremonies and activities are held around Taiwan with a major fireworks event forming part of the showcase. An official flag-raising affair holds predominance earlier in the day, followed by a national parade and a speech from Taiwan’s president.

Prime Minster Honourable Allen Chastanet is expected to meet with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, Legislative Speaker Su Jia-chyuan and several other top level officials. The prime minister will also meet with Saint Lucian students in Taiwan and representatives from the Embassy of Saint Lucia. Prime Minister Chastanet last visited Taiwan in November 2017 to meet President Tsai Ing-wen.

Prime Minister Chastanet joins another of Taiwan’s ally country representatives, President of Paraguay Mario Abso Benitez, for the National Day celebrations.

The Saint Lucian delegation headed for Taiwan also includes Minister for Economic Development Honourable Guy Joseph, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Finance, Economic Growth, Job Creation, External Affairs and Public Service/ Director of Finance Cointha Thomas, and Permanent Secretary Ministry of Economic Development, Housing, Urban Renewal, Transport and Civil Aviation Mr. Philip Dalsou.

Saint Lucia and Taiwan re-established diplomatic relations in 2007. During the upcoming visit representatives from the two island nations are also expected to participate in meetings focused on expanding areas of cooperation.