Saint Lucia delegation visits Taiwan for 107th National Day

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Honourable Prime Minister Allen Chastanet and a delegation of Saint Lucian officials visited Taiwan (R.O.C.) 7-10 October 2018 to attend Taiwan’s commemoration of its 107th National Day, celebrated annually on 10 October.

As part of the 107th anniversary celebrations, ceremonies and activities are held around Taiwan with a major fireworks event forming part of the showcase. An official flag-raising affair holds predominance earlier in the day, followed by a national parade and a speech from Taiwan’s president.

During their trip to Taiwan, Prime Minster Honourable Allen Chastanet and his delegation received full military honours and a state banquet hosted by President Tsai Ing-wen.

The delegation also met with President of the Legislative Yuan Su Jia-chyuan, National Security Council Secretary-General David Tawei Lee, Minister of Economic Affairs Shen Jong-chin, Minister of Agriculture Lin Tsung-hsien and other top level officials. Foreign Minister Joseph Wu hosted a dinner in Prime Minister Chastanet’s honour. The delegation also visited the Taoyuan District Agricultural Research and Extension Station, the world-renowned Institute for Information Industry (III), as well as met with Saint Lucian students in Taiwan and representatives from the Embassy of Saint Lucia. They also engaged potential investors interested in tapping into Saint Lucia’s business potentials and strategic location. Prime Minister Chastanet last visited Taiwan in November 2017 to meet President Tsai Ing-wen.

The Saint Lucian delegation also includes Minister for Economic Development Honourable Guy Joseph, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Economic Growth, Job Creation, External Affairs and Public Service/ Director of Finance Cointha Thomas, and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Economic Development, Housing, Urban Renewal, Transport and Civil Aviation Mr. Philip Dalsou.