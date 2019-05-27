Don't Miss
Saint Lucia cylinder prices increased

By Ministry of Commerce, International Trade, Investment,
May 27, 2019

(PRESS RELEASE) — The public is hereby notified that in keeping with changes in international oil prices and government’s application of the modified market pass-through petroleum pricing mechanism, the retail price of gasoline, kerosene, and diesel per litre remains unchanged.

The retail price of diesel per gallon, LPG 20, 22 and 100 lb cylinders has changed. The price changes take effect from Monday May 27, 2019:

Gasoline remains unchanged at $3.07 per litre or $13.95 per gallon
Kerosene remains unchanged at $1.87 per litre or $8.51 per gallon
Diesel remains unchanged at $3.07 per litre however, increased from $13.93 to
$13.95 per gallon

20-pound cylinder (9.07 kg) increased from $31.96 to $32.38 per cylinder
22-pound cylinder (9.98 kg) increased from $35.44 to $35.90 per cylinder
100-pound cylinder (45.36kg) increased from $203.63 to $205.75 per cylinder

The public is informed that the next adjustment of the retail price of fuel products will be on Monday, June 17, 2019.

