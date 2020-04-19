Don't Miss

Saint Lucia Customs officer charged for illegal possession of gun and ammunition

By St. Lucia News Online
April 19, 2020

Kurt Girard

(St. Lucia News Online) — The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force has confirmed the arrest of a Customs officer for the illegal possession of a gun and ammunition.

Kurt Girard, 45, was arrested at his home in Corinth around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, April 18 by officers attached to the Gros Islet Police Station.

The lawmen recovered a Glock 40 handgun, two magazines and six rounds of .40 caliber ammunition.

Girard has since been charged and is now remanded in police custody.

