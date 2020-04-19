Saint Lucia Customs officer charged for illegal possession of gun and ammunition

Share This On:
(St. Lucia News Online) — The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force has confirmed the arrest of a Customs officer for the illegal possession of a gun and ammunition.
Kurt Girard, 45, was arrested at his home in Corinth around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, April 18 by officers attached to the Gros Islet Police Station.
The lawmen recovered a Glock 40 handgun, two magazines and six rounds of .40 caliber ammunition.
Girard has since been charged and is now remanded in police custody.
