Saint Lucia-Cuba solidarity association objects to US government’s “hostile and undemocratic actions” in Venezuela

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Humanistic Solidarity Association (Saint Lucia – Cuba) wishes to express its grave concern at the blatantly hostile and undemocratic actions of the government of the United States of America, as that government openly advocates for the violent overthrow of the legitimately elected president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

The Humanistic Solidarity Association observes that this is the same United States that is presently complaining bitterly about alleged Russian interference in the United States elections of 2016.

President Nicolás Maduro was elected by 66% of the Venezuelan electorate in May 2018 and the elections were monitored by several local, regional and international organizations. No less than the Carter Centre has constantly vouched for the integrity and fairness of the Venezuelan electoral process during both the Hugo Chavez and Nicolás Maduro administrations.

The Humanistic Solidarity Association observes that the situation in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela has deteriorated to the point where Russian, Chinese and other foreign government personnel have now landed in Venezuela, at the invitation of the Venezuelan president, to seek to counteract the bold and undemocratic actions of the United States in Venezuela.

The HSA hopes that this intervention by Russia and other friends of Venezuela will send a clear message to the United States that its unilateral and high-handed display of hegemonic force in international relations is nearing an end.

The Humanistic Solidarity Association wishes to place on record its profound alarm at the manner in which the supposed premier democracy in the western hemisphere — and several other presumably democratic allies — has openly embraced Venezuelan citizen Juan Guaido, who simply stood one day in the streets of Caracas, declared himself president of Venezuela, and begun to parade around like a president! Is this what democracy has come to in our hemisphere?

The Humanistic Solidarity Association wishes to advise Saint Lucians that the economic instability presently being experienced in Venezuela is the direct result of five years of very cruel economic and financial sanctions imposed upon Venezuela by the United States of America, much like the abominable economic, commercial and financial embargo that this same country has brutally implemented against our sister, Cuba, for 60 years.

The Humanistic Solidarity Association hereby places on record its absolute rejection and profound repudiation of the illegal, unprincipled and undemocratic actions of the United States of America against our sisters and brothers in Venezuela, and against the legitimately-elected President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

These imperialist-inspired and financed-coup d’etats targeting legitimately elected governments must become a thing of the past in the 21st century.

