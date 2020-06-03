Don't Miss

Saint Lucia cricket fans may not see SPL action “anytime before September”

By SPL Team
June 3, 2020

 Share This On:

Share1
WhatsApp
Email
Tweet1
2 Shares
Advertisement

(PRESS RELEASE) — After a series of meetings between the SPL Team, partners, and team owners, the league continues to monitor the current situation as it relates to COVID-19 and its effect on all involved.

The consensus is that the league needs three months of preparation time and a decision can only be made when the green light of safety is given along with procedures for mass crowd events.

As it stands, fans may not see SPL anytime before September, but be certain that the party van is being fueled to give the supporters the biggest party after lockdown.

The 2020 edition was set to include debutants Rahkeem Cornwall, Dwayne Smith, and Kesrick Williams.

We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time and will keep you updated. #showdemhowtoparty

(0)(0)
Share1
WhatsApp
Email
Tweet1
2 Shares

St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sports

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.