Saint Lucia cricket fans may not see SPL action “anytime before September”

Share This On:

WhatsApp Email 2 Shares

Advertisement

(PRESS RELEASE) — After a series of meetings between the SPL Team, partners, and team owners, the league continues to monitor the current situation as it relates to COVID-19 and its effect on all involved.

The consensus is that the league needs three months of preparation time and a decision can only be made when the green light of safety is given along with procedures for mass crowd events.

As it stands, fans may not see SPL anytime before September, but be certain that the party van is being fueled to give the supporters the biggest party after lockdown.

The 2020 edition was set to include debutants Rahkeem Cornwall, Dwayne Smith, and Kesrick Williams.

We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time and will keep you updated. #showdemhowtoparty

( 0 ) ( 0 )