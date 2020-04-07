Saint Lucia’s ‘COVID-19 response telethon’ aims to raise EC$1M

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — The spirit of giving will hit the airwaves during the ‘National COVID-19 Response Telethon’ on April 12, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. live on the National Television Network (NTN) and supporting media houses island-wide.

The telethon was conceptualized after a number of requests for a formal donating platform from friends of Saint Lucia in the Diaspora, returning guests in key tourism markets, local business houses and individuals alike.

The four-hour virtual telethon is geared at raising EC$1 million which will be used to fund essential resources for health services and frontline staff, as well as provide support to the deserving across Saint Lucia.

Our essential services men and women want to continue serving the public as we combat COVID-19, however they can only do so with the right equipment and support. While the government has extended additional support, there is an urgent plea for further assistance.

Therefore the funds generated through the formal donating platform will provide support in terms of masks, gloves, gowns, transportation and food supplies, to all frontline personnel.

The funds will also lend assistance to citizens in need.

In observation of the need for social distancing, the live event will feature pre-recorded performances by some of Saint Lucia’s leading artistes including our goodwill and brand ambassadors.

The feed will also be rotated globally offering the rest of the world an opportunity to view the broadcast and donate to the worthy cause. The fight against COVID-19 is a global life-saving effort. This virus has impacted all sectors of Saint Lucia and continues to impose heavily upon health care.

Donating platforms and the hotline will be announced in the days ahead.

Donations of any amount are welcome

The management committee will make a formal announcement to the media on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at 10 a.m. LIVE on NTN.