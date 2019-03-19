Saint Lucia corrections officer formally charged for smuggling contraband into BCF

Share This On:

(SNO) — Saint Lucia police have formally charged a veteran corrections officer for smuggling contraband into his work place, the Bordelais Correctional Facility (BCF).

Rodney St. Rose of Morne Cayenne, Vieux Fort was charged on Thursday with possession of a controlled drug and introducing a controlled substance into the prison, police told St. Lucia News Online on Tuesday.

St. Rose, who has over a decade of experience as a corrections officer, was granted bail in the sum of $7,000 cash or with land documents or suitable surety, police said.

He is scheduled to return to court again, police said, but could not immediately provide the officer’s next court date.

According to reports, the corrections officer was arrested on March 11 for being in possession of parcels of marijuana and hashish, cell phone sim cards, razors, lighters, cigarettes, and other contraband, into the prison. The items were reportedly concealed in a box of orange juice.

In response to the arrest, Deputy Director of the Bordelais Correctional Facility (BCF) Leonard Terrance had said criminal activities at the prison will not be tolerated.

Speaking to HTS, Terrance, who is also the officer in charge, said: “I don’t know of any organisation that allows for any illicit activities to take place … and ours is no different.”

Reports are that St. Rose was arrested for a similar incident a few years ago but the matter was dismissed due to technicality.