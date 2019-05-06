Saint Lucia consumers to pay more for gas and diesel

(PRESS RELEASE) — The public is hereby notified that in keeping with changes in international oil prices and government’s application of the modified market pass-through petroleum pricing mechanism, the retail price of gasoline, diesel, and LPG 20, 22 and 100 lb cylinders has changed.

The retail price of kerosene remains unchanged. The price changes take effect from Monday, May 6, 2019:

– Gasoline increased from $3.04 to $3.07 per litre or $13.81 to $13.95 per gallon

– Diesel increased from $3.05 to $3.07 per litre or $13.87 to $13.93 per gallon

– 20-pound cylinder (9.07 kg) decreased from $32.33 to $31.96 per cylinder

– 22-pound cylinder (9.98 kg) decreased from $35.84 to $35.44 per cylinder

– 100-pound cylinder (45.36kg) decreased from $205.48 to $203.63 per cylinder

Kerosene remains unchanged at $1.87 per litre or $8.51 per gallon

The public is informed that the next adjustment of the retail price of fuel products will be on Monday, May 27, 2019.

