Saint Lucia consumers and suppliers urged to be responsible amidst COVID-19

(PRESS RELEASE) — As Saint Lucia, like the rest of the world, grapples with the spread of COVID-19, the Consumer Affairs Department of the Ministry of Commerce, International Trade, Investment, Enterprise Development, and Consumer Affairs urges consumers to adhere to the established protocols by the Ministry of Health and be extremely vigilant and responsible when shopping.

Consumers are strongly encouraged to practice the following:

– Before leaving the house, make a shopping list and as much as possible stick to it.

– Limit the time spent at the supermarkets, pharmacies and other convenience stores as much as possible.

– Read labels, pay particular attention to the price and expiry date.

– Remember to practice social distancing at all times.

Suppliers are also asked to be responsible corporate citizens by not engaging in any actions which can result in the exploitation of consumers, and work hand-in-glove with the consumer and the Consumer Affairs Department as we work towards fighting this pandemic.

The Consumer Affairs Department knows that this is a challenging time for everyone but by partnering, shopping responsibly, and following important instructions on how we can help stop the spread of this virus, we will win this battle.

