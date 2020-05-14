Saint Lucia considering phased reopening of Grade Six and Form Five classes

Share This On:
(PRESS RELEASE) — The Department of Education, Innovation and Gender Relations is considering the return of Grade Six and Form Five students during this academic year 2019/2020, based on the advice of the Ministry of Health.
This is in preparation for the Common Entrance and CSEC Examinations.
The Department is keenly aware of the significance of all health, well-being, and safety protocols as part of this consideration.
The Department has been engaging with several stakeholders and will continue to do so, mindful of the respective concerns of students, teachers, administrators, parents, and support staff.
The Department will communicate the final decision through its official communication channels.
