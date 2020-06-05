Saint Lucia commemorates first Inter-American Day Against Terrorism

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Government of Saint Lucia joined in the commemoration of the Inter-American Day Against Terrorism observed on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

The global occasion is also dedicated to recalling the principles and provisions set out in the Organization of American States (OAS) Charter of the United Nations, the Inter-American Convention Against Terrorism, and the American Convention on Human Rights.

The first-ever global observance is led by the Inter-American Committee Against Terrorism (CICTE). CICTE is committed to the condemnation of terrorism in all its forms. Terrorists are responsible for thousands of global death and injuries every year.

Last year, the General Assembly of the OAS adopted a declaration entitled “the threat of terrorist groups to international security and the full enjoyment of Human Rights.”

The declaration was upheld against the backdrop that terrorism currently poses major threats to democratic values and international peace and security and that it is a source of profound concern to all member states.

As a state party to the Inter-American Convention Against Terrorism, the Government of Saint Lucia stands in full support of the United Nations Security Council Resolution which obligates states to refrain from providing any form of support to entities, or persons involved in terrorism acts, including by suppressing the recruitment of members of terrorist groups.

