Saint Lucia churches, faith-based organisations allowed to open

By Office of the Prime Minister
May 11, 2020

(PRESS RELEASE) — As per the announcement by Prime Minister Honourable Allen Chastanet on April 26th, 2020, community and faith-based organizations that have prepared a COVID-19 Response Plan with the new measures and submitted to and received approval from the Ministry of Equity, Social Justice, Local Government, and Empowerment are allowed to open.

For more information please contact the Ministry of Equity and visit https://covid19response.lc/ for full guidelines.

