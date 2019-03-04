Saint Lucia, Chile discuss education, trade

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(GIS) — Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Chile to Saint Lucia, His Excellency Francisco Bernales, has presented letters of credence to the Governor General, His Excellency Sir Neville Cenac.

Chile and Saint Lucia have maintained friendly bilateral relations since 1990, strengthened mainly through Chile’s technical cooperation in the areas of agriculture, diplomacy and language training.

His Excellency Francisco Bernales conveyed greetings to the people of Saint Lucia from the President of the Republic of Chile, His Excellency, Sebastien Pinera.

“I would like to mention that President Pinera participated as a special guest in CARICOM,” Ambassador Bernales said. “On that occasion, he met with the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Allen Chastanet. As well, the president discussed the signing of a free trade agreement between Chile and CARICOM, emphasizing the importance of promoting and strengthening relationships.

He continued: “I had the opportunity to meet and maintain close contact with Caribbean representatives and observe great professional capabilities and negotiation skills. To be serving my country in this region is a great honor and an enormous satisfaction particularly in Saint Lucia.”

Governor General His Excellency Sir Neville Cenac expressed gratitude to the Chilean Ambassador-Designate for the varied types of assistance received from the Government of the Republic of Chile.

“The Spanish Language training for teachers of Spanish language is of particular interest to me, having for the past thirty years been an advocate for making our infant citizens fluent in the three official languages,” he said. “The obvious benefit to Saint Lucia as a tourist destination alone requires no calibration. Language is too great a barrier to development to ignore it.”

The ceremony took place at Government House on Feb. 20.