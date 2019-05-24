Saint Lucia Carnival to officially open on Saturday

Share This On:

(GIS) — With the Caribbean being a primary source market, the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) has chosen to launch the Saint Lucia Summer Festival Campaign at The Residence in Trinidad and Tobago.

The campaign will thereafter continue in other Caribbean islands with the aim of increasing the number of visitors who get the opportunity to experience Saint Lucian culture.

Christopher Gustave, Marketing Manager for Caribbean and Events at the SLTA, said: “Saint Lucia is a very beautiful island. We have world-class accommodations and some of the best natural attractions available. Saint Lucia is probably one of the leading destinations for Caribbean travelers to come to. So we have an opportunity to build on our very vibrant nightlife and our events. As you know, the Dennery kuduro music genre is building momentum throughout the Caribbean and around the world, so we are trying to build on that to ensure that once people come to Saint Lucia they can have a nice holiday but also have a very good time in terms of entertainment.”

Some of Saint Lucia’s carnival bands and properties have seized the opportunity to showcase their offerings to the Trinidad and Tobago public.

Maundy Lewis, Director of Legends Carnival Band, explained that the carnival bands have been doing a lot of legwork and are excited to be a part of any initiative which aims to improve the carnival product.

“There are over 80 carnivals worldwide and Saint Lucia needs to stand out on that list. We have a clip of Private Ryan saying that ours is one of the most beautiful carnivals because of our scenery. On the waterfront, you cannot get a better snapshot of the parade of the bands in Castries. To bring Saint Lucia Carnival to Trinidad and to the rest of the OECS is brilliant, as many of our revelers come from Trinidad, Barbados and from the diaspora.”

The official opening of Saint Lucia Carnival will take place on Saturday May 25, at the Vigie Playing Field.

