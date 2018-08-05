Saint Lucia carnival has gotten too “vulgar” and indiscreet – and some agree with Dr. Franklin-Brown

(SNO) – Sociologist Dr. Greta Franklin-Brown came under harsh criticism recently on social media when she opined in a DBS report that Saint Lucia’s carnival is not the way it used to be: the vulgarity has gone to new levels with females parading the streets half-naked in front of their parents, children, grandchildren, clients and colleagues.

The British-trained Saint Lucian educator noted that the costumes were skimpier than previous years and advertisements nowadays tout half-naked women, which shows how low the standards have become.

And she fears the situation will only get worse and continues to set up females for harassment from men.

“In my opinion, how would you want to be taken seriously in your profession, when I am going to see you on the streets enjoying yourself,” said Dr. Franklin-Brown, who is originally from La Clery, Castries but left Saint Lucia in 1988 to study in Britain.

“I have no issues with you enjoying yourself, but what’s gonna stay in my mind is the fact that you were scantily dressed and performing, you know, kind of vulgarity dancing on the streets. And I think we need to be very much aware of how we are seen. So it’s about perception. What kind of image as a professional woman you are giving to someone who, a layman on the street who may want to come to you and seek advice. I think we need to be very wary of that kind of thing we do,” she added.

Dr. Franklin-Brown is a gender specialist, particular in female studies. She has achieved a bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Oxford Brooken University in women’s studies before doing her PhD at South Bank University in the sociology of education, focusing on black women in the United Kingdom born to Caribbean parents.

So this is no surprise that the media approached her to comment on the ‘vulgarity’ of Saint Lucia carnival.

And she has more to say: parents gyrating half-naked are not setting an example for their children and the younger generation. She has therefore called up on women to be more responsible and set a better example.

“In terms of young people seeing, perhaps, let’s say, for example, their parents on the street, again, scantily dressed, behaving in that kind of manner, it doesn’t signal a good impression. If we look at the terms of, you know, the old wife’s tale of ‘do what I say, not what I [do]’, you know you have to be very careful, you know. So if my son sees me on the street, behaving in that manner, it doesn’t actually set a good example to him.”

The backlash to her comments were harsh, just to put it mildly. Majority of persons who responded, insulted her, called her names, and told her she is actually anti-feminist.

However, there were about nine persons who agreed with her. And some of them were men.

Here is what they had to say:

Octaviu Mathurin Point and I think it should be considered by women.

Sunshine Russell Good point shitty excuse that’s its carnival. Them women dancing like they in heat and naked. Tomorrow they teaching our kids. Carnival my ass choops tan. Lucians lost sight of their culture already

Freedom Rain Wilson So because it’s carnival they have to get on like that?🤷🏾‍♀️..no decent woman would disagree with her statement..you can dance and enjoy yourself without all that vulgarity..literary porn sex dancing🤷🏾‍♀️

Sista Masika This generation don’t care about self respect or damn morals. This apart of the culture my got damn ass. Wonder why so many women out here pregnant yet begging for respect.

Lerock Lucus Lesporis Soon or later with their sicknesses on facebook they will try to get a man or husband full all their body with glue and paint,but men are not foolish anymore…ok…

Bertille Maloney OMG listen to these comments. ‘One life to live’, ‘stagnant mind’, ‘it’s only carnival’. Good thing I don’t care how people deport themselves in public. I love to see a pretty girl exposing her sexy body on the streets just as much as the next guy, although I see some very ugly women with slabs for body exposing even more than some pretty girls 😂🤣… bash me if you want for saying that. But what I do know is I’m not at all interested in marrying a woman to be my baby mother, and work hard to build a life with, only for her to hit the streets and show off her punany to the world like it’s just another day at the office.

Anthony Cornibert IM ALL FOR PEOPLE DOING AS THEY PLEASE!! TRUTH IS IM A GUY WHO OVER THE YEARS HAVE GROWN AWAY FORM THE SAME STUFF EVERY YEAR AS IT RELATES TO CARNIVAL. iLL BE HONEST THOUGH, I HAVE TO AGREE WITH DR.BROWN. TO THIS DAY I HAVE SEEN WOMEN GET ON LITERALLY LIKE “BITCHES” IN HEAT AND HAVE NEVER FORGOTTEN ONE FACE, HENCE MY PERCEPTION OF THEM HAVE REMAINED AS THAT OF SLACKERS. FURTHERMORE THERE IS NO WAY IN HELL I WOULD EVER EVEEEERRR GET FRIENDLY TO A WOMAN WHO JUMPS. AND NO, IM NO SEVEN DAYS:;;!!!! JUST POINTING OUT HOW I IS FOR SOME OF US AVERAGE GUYS OUT THERE. THE TYPICAL GUY WOULD HAVE FUN WITH YOURL BUT MARRY A REAL WOMAN!!

Assád Abdul-Majid I remember watching family members performing during carnival sadly there’s a big difference now we cant honestly say that they way the younger generation has been carrying the torch with proud tradition

But what about the men? At least three persons including this one, made this observation:

Wahnah Amana I find it very interesting that she did not comment at all about how being scantily clad and dancing with vulgarity affects the professional perception of MEN. She seems to presume that it’s ok for half naked men to dance vulgarly at carnival but not professional women yet she claims to be a feminist.

Now in light of Dr. Franklin-Brown’s comments do we expect less vulgarity at Carnival 2019?