Saint Lucia Carnival 2019 Parade of the Bands results

July 17, 2019

They’re finally in!

Below are the 2019 Saint Lucia Carnival Parade of the Bands results provided Wednesday by the Events Company of St. Lucia Inc. (ECSL):

(17)(6)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

One comment

  1. Kadisha
    July 17, 2019 at 5:13 PM

    The best band on the road was indeed the tribes of twelf. Because me if I had a option a decent band is the tribes of twelf. Half of the women and men was covered up. And they band portrayal was the best. They looked like they had more fan than the others.

    (0)(0)
    Reply

