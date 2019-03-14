Saint Lucia boys to face Puerto Rico in football friendly

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(SNO) — The Saint Lucia under-15 boys national football team is set to square off against Puerto Rico in an international friendly on Thursday morning from 10:30 at the Sab Playing Field, Vigie, Castries.

The national team will seek to build on the 2018 success enjoyed by Saint Lucia in the Caribbean Football Union Under-14 Boys Challenge, Group B in the Dominican Republic, when they topped the group.

Saint Lucia, on that occasion, defeated Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, Turks and Caicos and St Martin. This U15 version of the team includes many of the players who featured in that competition, including Canaries and Square Boys striker Steven Octave, Keegan Caul (Castries/VSADC), and Jahlil Evans (Gros Islet/Northern United). Octave and Caul tied at five goals apiece for the team-scoring lead in DR.

There will also be a distinct Castries flavour, Central Castries having won the recent Saint Lucia Football Association Inc. (SLFA) Under-14 Boys tournament. Central Castries captain Shaquan ‘Ants’ Nelson was MVP of that series, Caul had the most goals, Sherqwane Prudent was named best defender, and Ajani Hippolyte, best midfielder. All four are included on this occasion, alongside members of the losing Castries East team.

According to a release from the SLFA, “This is one of many international friendlies scheduled for this U15 Team as they prepare for the CONCACAF U15 tournament to be staged in Florida, Miami in August 2019. The SLFA will be making a huge investment into this team as they have shown some good promise during their last international tour in the Dominican Republic in 2018.”

The full squad reads:

Donnell Joseph, Defender

Keegan Caul, Forward

Tyrell Julien, Defender

Hosea Mathurin, Defender

Claude St. Ange, Midfielder

Jahlil Evans, forward

Shaquan Nelson, Midfielder

Ajani Hippolyte, Midfielder

Joaquim Johnson, Defender

Dante’ Fitz, Defender

Daneo Caroo, Midfielder

Steven Octave, Forward

Jordan Faucher, Midfielder

Keanu Felicien, Defender

Miller Alcee, Goalkeeper

Dahmani Berthier, Midfielder

Neil Auguste, Goalkeeper

Donavan Phillip, Midfield/ Goalkeeper

Bobby Stanlislaus, Goalkeeper

Ajani Delice, Goalkeeper

Sherqwayne Prudent, Defender

Marlon Nurse, Defender