Saint Lucia-born student wins regional essay writing competition

(LOOP TT) — Student of the University of the West Indies (UWI) St Augustine Campus, Omari Joseph, is the Caribbean winner of the Ideas For The Future essay competition, organised by the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago (CBTT) and the Corporacion Andina de Fomento (CAF) development bank of Latin America.

The winning essay, Becoming roadworthy: improving innovation and labour productivity in Latin America and the Caribbean, explores the root causes behind the underutilisation of human capital in the region and determines the skills necessary for the future of work.

It also identifies key investments needed for integrating with global value chains, as well as the role small and medium enterprises play in a more competitive and productive region. The potential impacts of higher productivity and more innovation within the region are also discussed.

Joseph was born in Saint Lucia, raised in Guyana, and is studying in Trinidad and Tobago. He is in his final year of a BSc, International Tourism Management degree, with a minor in Marketing and takes co-curricular courses in French.

Pleased with his win, Omari said, “This contest is a worthwhile initiative that encourages us to engage with practical issues affecting the region, generate solutions and discover how our ideas can impact and improve the region.”

A representative of the Trinidad and Tobago CAF Development Bank, Gianpiero Leoncini, notes that the competition aims to promote the exchange of ideas among students to build a more prosperous and inclusive country and region.

“Trinidad and Tobago’s youth have an enormous talent that can contribute to sustainable development, integration and to building a better future,” he said.

#IdeasForTheFuture is one of the activities promoted by CAF to celebrate its 50th anniversary and aims to build a constructive discussion on key ideas that contribute to sustainable development and regional integration through the promotion of the best university talents in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Joseph’s win means he qualifies to compete for the US$2,000 award reserved for the winner of the Latin American and Caribbean contest which will be announced on November 7 at the CAF Conference in Quito, Ecuador.

