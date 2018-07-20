Don't Miss
Saint Lucia-born Boucher signs with NBA’s Raptors

By Terry Finisterre
July 20, 2018
Boucher

(SNO) – Saint Lucian-Canadian power forward Chris Boucher is set for a potential return to the National Basketball Association (NBA) after signing with the league’s Canadian franchise, the Toronto Raptors.

The Raptors announced on their social media media feed that they had added the 25-year old 6′ 10″ 208-lb player, who was born in Castries, Saint Lucia, but whose international affiliation is with Canada.

Boucher played last season at Santa Cruz Warriors as a two-way contract player. In 19 NBA G League games he had 11.3ppg, 7.1rpg and 2.2bpg. He played well for Toronto in summer league this month.

During the exhibition season, he averaged 10.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.3 blocks in four games with the Raptors. He appeared in one game with the NBA cvhampion Golden State Warriors.

A former University of Oregon player, he took part in the final of Pac-12 Tournament in 2017, and was voted Pac-12 All-Defensive Team in 2016 and 2017.

It is likely that Boucher will spend time with the Raptors’ G League affiliate, Raptors 905, whose Director of Team Operations – John Wiggins – is coincidentally also of Saint Lucian parentage.

