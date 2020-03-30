Saint Lucia Blind Welfare Association remains closed

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – As of Sunday March 29, 2020 health authorities in Saint Lucia recorded nine confirmed cases of COVID-19; and as such the Prime Minister has extended the national curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily, as well as the partial shutdown to April 14, 2020.

The Management of the Saint Lucia Blind Welfare Association (SLBWA) wishes to inform our members that as part of its COVID-19 response, they will remain closed until further notice or until the all clear is received from the Prime Minister Honourable Allen Chastanet.

The SLBWA especially wishes to advise members to stay at home and to adhere to the safety protocols from the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

“Flatten the curve, stay at home”

