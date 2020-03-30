Don't Miss

Saint Lucia Blind Welfare Association remains closed

By Saint Lucia Blind Welfare Association
March 30, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share2
2 Shares

SLBWA headquarters.

(PRESS RELEASE) – As of Sunday March 29, 2020 health authorities in Saint Lucia recorded nine confirmed cases of COVID-19; and as such the Prime Minister has extended the national curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily, as well as the partial shutdown to April 14, 2020.

The Management of the Saint Lucia Blind Welfare Association (SLBWA) wishes to inform our members that as part of its COVID-19 response, they will remain closed until further notice or until the all clear is received from the Prime Minister Honourable Allen Chastanet.

The SLBWA especially wishes to advise members to stay at home and to adhere to the safety protocols from the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

“Flatten the curve, stay at home”

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share2
2 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.