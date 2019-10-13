Don't Miss
190,000+ Facebook fans; millions of page views every month, locally and worldwide — St. Lucia News Online… still ‘The People’s Choice’ :)

Saint Lucia blanked 3-0 by Dominican Republic in Concacaf Nations League action

By Concacaf Nations League website
October 13, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic – The Dominican Republic national team picked up their second set of three points with a 3-0 victory over Saint Lucia in Group B of League B in 2019-20 Concacaf Nations League play at the Estadio Olimpico Felix Sanchez in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

The home side ruled much of the attack early, outshooting their counterparts 15-3 in the first half.

Jean Carlos Lopez headed home the opening goal of the match in the 34th minute after a whipped in ball into the box by Ronaldo Vazquez.

Saint Lucia goalkeeper Vino Barclett recorded six saves in the first half to keep the score within the minimum difference.

Dorny Romero extended the lead for the Dominican Republic with a clinical strike in the 52nd minute, capitalizing on a defensive mistake by the visitors.

Rudolf Gonzalez, a second half substitution, scored the third goal of the match in the 85th minute to cap off a night where the Dominican attack outshot their opponents 23-6 overall.

The Dominican Republic host their final home match of the group stage when they host Montserrat on Tuesday. Saint Lucia will look to recover some points at home as they host El Salvador.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.