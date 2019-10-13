Saint Lucia blanked 3-0 by Dominican Republic in Concacaf Nations League action

Share This On:

Pin 0 Shares

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic – The Dominican Republic national team picked up their second set of three points with a 3-0 victory over Saint Lucia in Group B of League B in 2019-20 Concacaf Nations League play at the Estadio Olimpico Felix Sanchez in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

The home side ruled much of the attack early, outshooting their counterparts 15-3 in the first half.

Jean Carlos Lopez headed home the opening goal of the match in the 34th minute after a whipped in ball into the box by Ronaldo Vazquez.

Saint Lucia goalkeeper Vino Barclett recorded six saves in the first half to keep the score within the minimum difference.

Dorny Romero extended the lead for the Dominican Republic with a clinical strike in the 52nd minute, capitalizing on a defensive mistake by the visitors.

Rudolf Gonzalez, a second half substitution, scored the third goal of the match in the 85th minute to cap off a night where the Dominican attack outshot their opponents 23-6 overall.

The Dominican Republic host their final home match of the group stage when they host Montserrat on Tuesday. Saint Lucia will look to recover some points at home as they host El Salvador.

( 0 ) ( 0 )