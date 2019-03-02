Saint Lucia beaten in WIFA opener

Share This On:

(SNO) — A young Saint Lucia team got off to an underwhelming start at the 2019 Windward Islands Senior Men’s Football Tournament, losing 0-1 to defending champions Grenada on Thursday evening (Feb. 28).

With little to no information forthcoming from the hosts, Saint Lucia’s reported starters included goalkeeper Vino Barclett, former national team captain Kurt Frederick, Alvinus Myers, Keeroy Lionel, Otev Lawrence, Melvin Doxilly, Cassius ‘Messi’ Joseph, Aaron Richard, Ridel Stanislas, Malik St Prix, and Joshua Solomon-Davies, several of whom made their international debuts. But except for Stanislas, there were no home-based players, with club teams, colleges, and universities from Trinidad and Tobago, Honduras, Barbados, the USA, and England all represented.

The technical team kept faith with their youngsters. The modal age of the starting XI was 21, with seven players 21 or younger. The mean age was just shy of 22, thanks mainly to the inclusion of 28-year-old Frederick.

But inside of 15 minutes, there may have been cause for regret, as Chad Mark put the champions up 1-0.

That was how it stayed until the final whistle, and after the second match of the night, St Vincent and the Grenadines beating Barbados 2-0, Saint Lucia are one off the bottom of the table.

Saturday night (March 2) Saint Lucia are back in action against the hosts, with a chance to get their first points.