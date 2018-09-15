Saint Lucia-based Phlebotomy Learning Center offers course

(PRESS RELEASE) — A new and exciting course will soon begin on St. Lucia at the Phlebotomy Learning Center

on 10 Peynier Street, close to Central Bakery.

Phlebotomy is called the world’s most exciting profession and on September 24, you can begin your journey of success and career enhancement.

Imagine being able to easily draw blood from a vein and possess sufficient knowledge to communicate effectively with Doctors, Nurses and lab professionals. Course topics include legal issues, anatomy, blood components and circulatory system, an order of draw, venous, arterial, capillary puncture and more.

You can’t afford to do the course as you can obtain employment upon completion, part-time or full-time here or overseas as fine graduates. Moreover, a certificate is given with eligibility to sit for International certification with the American Society of Clinical Pathologists (ASCP)

Dr. Peter Ducreay is a Medical Doctor and lab specialist and along with Miss Jonell Degalerie PBT will conduct the course.

Course price is $2,600 if paying by instalments or $2,300 if making a full payment.

Persons are asked to register now, put a deposit or pay in full as spaces are limited. Only 12 spaces left for the 6-week Phlebotomy course.

For more information, please call: 725-9080