Saint Lucia-based Caribbean Association of Banks remains open for business

(PRESS RELEASE) — The threat of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continues to loom over the Caribbean, and several jurisdictions have taken drastic measures in response to the global pandemic, including the closure of borders, and forced closure of non-essential businesses.

On Friday, March 20, 2020, Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Hon. Allen M. Chastanet, announced the implementation of a heightened protocol, inclusive of a partial shutdown of non-essential commercial services.

Based in Castries, the Secretariat of the Caribbean Association of Banks (CAB) Inc. proactively initiated a remote protocol as of Monday, March 16, 2020. The CAB office will be closed until April 5 in the first instance, in keeping with the edict of the Government of Saint Lucia.

Nonetheless, the five-member Secretariat, led by CEO Ms. Wendy Delmar, remains committed to serving the needs of over 80 members and partners in more than 20 territories, whilst working from home and sharing constant updates via email and video conferencing.

Said Ms. Delmar: “As a pan-Caribbean organisation, it is critical that we remain responsive to the situation that is evolving worldwide, and that is affecting all of us in the Caribbean. We feel that our role, now more than ever, is to collaborate with our fellow stakeholders at the regional level, and with our members, to ensure that we are charting the right course for the financial services sector amidst these turbulent times. The health and safety of our team is paramount, and so we have asked them to work from home for the time being. Regardless of the circumstances, we aim to deliver, and we are ever grateful for the support of our members.”

Recently, CAB provided written guidance to members on steps that could be taken to help steer the banking and financial services sector through this crisis. The organisation has also continued working closely with the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, local Bankers Associations, and the Government of Saint Lucia on efforts to help support banks, their staff, and customers.

