Saint Lucia bankers announce ‘phased increase’ in opening hours

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Bankers Association of Saint Lucia remains vigilant amidst the continued threat posed by COVID-19 and has agreed to a phased increase in opening hours amongst its members.
Effective, June 2, 2020, and until further notice, our opening hours will vary by Institution as listed below:
|INSTITUTION
|OPENING HOURS
|RBC Royal Bank
|08.00 AM to 12.00 Noon Monday to Friday
|St Lucia Mortgage Finance Company Limited
|08.30 AM to 12.00 Noon Monday to Friday
|1st National Bank St Lucia Limited
|08.00 AM to 2.00 PM Monday to Friday
|Bank of St Lucia Limited
|08.00 AM to 2.00 PM Monday to Friday
|CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank
|08.00 AM to 2.00 PM Monday to Friday
|Republic Bank (EC) Limited
|08.00 AM to 2.00 PM Monday to Friday
|Sagicor Finance
|08.00 AM to 2.00 PM Monday to Friday
|Saint Lucia Development Bank
|08.00 AM to 3.00 PM Monday to Friday
|Financial Investment & Consultancy Services
|08.00 AM to 3.00 PM Monday to Thursday
|Capita Financial Services Inc.
|08.00 AM to 4.00 PM Friday
08.00 AM to 3.00 PM Monday to Thursday
08.00 AM to 4.00 PM Friday
|First Citizens Investment Services Limited
|Employees continue to work from home and the Office will reopen from 08 June 2020.
Full banking services will be provided during the opening hours, however, all of the social-distancing protocols remain in full effect and the wearing of mask and sanitation of hands are mandatory to allow entry into our premises.
We thank the public for the increased usage of digital channels such as online and mobile banking, ABMs, and debit and credit cards and for working with us during these difficult times.
We encourage the public to continue to utilize these channels to make banking easier and more convenient.
– 1st National Bank St. Lucia Limited
– Bank of Saint Lucia Limited – Capita Financial Services Inc.
– CIBC FirstCaribbean International
– Financial Investment And Consultancy Services Limited
– First Citizens Investment Services Limited
– RBC Royal Bank
– Republic Bank (EC) Limited – Sagicor Finance Inc.
– Saint Lucia Development Bank
– St Lucia Mortgage Finance Company Limited
