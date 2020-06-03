Don't Miss

Saint Lucia bankers announce ‘phased increase’ in opening hours

By Bankers Association of Saint Lucia
June 3, 2020

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Bankers Association of Saint Lucia remains vigilant amidst the continued threat posed by COVID-19 and has agreed to a phased increase in opening hours amongst its members.

Effective, June 2, 2020, and until further notice, our opening hours will vary by Institution as listed below:

INSTITUTION OPENING HOURS
RBC Royal Bank 08.00 AM to 12.00 Noon Monday to Friday
St Lucia Mortgage Finance  Company Limited 08.30 AM to 12.00 Noon Monday to Friday
1st National Bank St Lucia Limited 08.00 AM to 2.00 PM Monday to Friday
Bank of St Lucia Limited 08.00 AM to 2.00 PM Monday to Friday
CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank 08.00 AM to 2.00 PM Monday to Friday
Republic Bank (EC) Limited 08.00 AM to 2.00 PM Monday to Friday
Sagicor Finance 08.00 AM to 2.00 PM Monday to Friday

 
Saint Lucia Development Bank 08.00 AM to 3.00 PM Monday to Friday
Financial Investment & Consultancy Services 08.00 AM to 3.00 PM Monday to Thursday
Capita Financial Services Inc. 08.00 AM to 4.00 PM Friday

 

08.00 AM to 3.00 PM Monday to Thursday

08.00 AM to 4.00 PM Friday

 
First Citizens Investment Services Limited Employees continue to work from home and the Office will reopen from 08 June 2020.

Full banking services will be provided during the opening hours, however, all of the social-distancing protocols remain in full effect and the wearing of mask and sanitation of hands are mandatory to allow entry into our premises.

We thank the public for the increased usage of digital channels such as online and mobile banking, ABMs, and debit and credit cards and for working with us during these difficult times.

We encourage the public to continue to utilize these channels to make banking easier and more convenient.

– 1st National Bank St. Lucia Limited
– Bank of Saint Lucia Limited – Capita Financial Services Inc.
– CIBC FirstCaribbean International
– Financial Investment And Consultancy Services Limited
– First Citizens Investment Services Limited
– RBC Royal Bank
– Republic Bank (EC) Limited – Sagicor Finance Inc.
– Saint Lucia Development Bank
– St Lucia Mortgage Finance Company Limited

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.