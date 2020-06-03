Saint Lucia bankers announce ‘phased increase’ in opening hours

Share This On:

WhatsApp Email 3 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Bankers Association of Saint Lucia remains vigilant amidst the continued threat posed by COVID-19 and has agreed to a phased increase in opening hours amongst its members.

Effective, June 2, 2020, and until further notice, our opening hours will vary by Institution as listed below:

INSTITUTION OPENING HOURS RBC Royal Bank 08.00 AM to 12.00 Noon Monday to Friday St Lucia Mortgage Finance Company Limited 08.30 AM to 12.00 Noon Monday to Friday 1st National Bank St Lucia Limited 08.00 AM to 2.00 PM Monday to Friday Bank of St Lucia Limited 08.00 AM to 2.00 PM Monday to Friday CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank 08.00 AM to 2.00 PM Monday to Friday Republic Bank (EC) Limited 08.00 AM to 2.00 PM Monday to Friday Sagicor Finance 08.00 AM to 2.00 PM Monday to Friday Saint Lucia Development Bank 08.00 AM to 3.00 PM Monday to Friday Financial Investment & Consultancy Services 08.00 AM to 3.00 PM Monday to Thursday Capita Financial Services Inc. 08.00 AM to 4.00 PM Friday 08.00 AM to 3.00 PM Monday to Thursday 08.00 AM to 4.00 PM Friday First Citizens Investment Services Limited Employees continue to work from home and the Office will reopen from 08 June 2020.

Full banking services will be provided during the opening hours, however, all of the social-distancing protocols remain in full effect and the wearing of mask and sanitation of hands are mandatory to allow entry into our premises.

We thank the public for the increased usage of digital channels such as online and mobile banking, ABMs, and debit and credit cards and for working with us during these difficult times.

We encourage the public to continue to utilize these channels to make banking easier and more convenient.

– 1st National Bank St. Lucia Limited

– Bank of Saint Lucia Limited – Capita Financial Services Inc.

– CIBC FirstCaribbean International

– Financial Investment And Consultancy Services Limited

– First Citizens Investment Services Limited

– RBC Royal Bank

– Republic Bank (EC) Limited – Sagicor Finance Inc.

– Saint Lucia Development Bank

– St Lucia Mortgage Finance Company Limited

( 0 ) ( 0 )