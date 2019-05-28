Don't Miss
Saint Lucia authorities asked to crack down on heavily tinted vehicles to fight crime (letter)

Letter to the Editor
May 28, 2019

Dear Editor: I would like to extend my concern as a citizen regarding the increase in crime on our beautiful paradise island.

Can you please ask that the prime minister (PM) and opposition leader, please come together to help cut down on the killings.

I personally think one of our major problems ia vehicles driving around with those very dark tinted windows and no one can identify those people. It could be the most wanted man.

Please PM, can you kindly look into this as a matter of urgency? Please make this as illegal like England and America. Thanks and hoping you can please take my concern on board. Many thanks.

— Concerned citizen

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

