Saint Lucia authorities asked to crack down on heavily tinted vehicles to fight crime (letter)

Dear Editor: I would like to extend my concern as a citizen regarding the increase in crime on our beautiful paradise island.

Can you please ask that the prime minister (PM) and opposition leader, please come together to help cut down on the killings.

I personally think one of our major problems ia vehicles driving around with those very dark tinted windows and no one can identify those people. It could be the most wanted man.

Please PM, can you kindly look into this as a matter of urgency? Please make this as illegal like England and America. Thanks and hoping you can please take my concern on board. Many thanks.

— Concerned citizen

