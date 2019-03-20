Saint Lucia are Special Olympics football champions!

Share This On:

(SNO) — Team Saint Lucia picked up another gold medal at the Special Olympics Abu Dhabi 2019, winning the mixed football competition in Group 3.

Saint Lucia beat Portugal 4-1, Alec Pierre scoring in the 22d minute, Austin Jeremie in the 24th and 25th minutes, and Jean Paul Isidore in the 28th minute. Portugal scored in the 18th minute, so Saint Lucia was forced to come from behind for victory.

With two wins and a draw, Saint Lucia ended with seven points, edging Portugal (five), Canada (three), and Sweden (one).

Meanwhile, there was another bronze medal for Saint Lucia in Bocce, where singles champion Paulin St Luce teamed up with Cecil Fevrier to command a doubles bronze.

Special Olympics celebrates all athletes with intellectual disabilities (ID), regardless of their level of ability.

Special Olympics ensures good competition through a process called “divisioning,” which segments athletes based on abilities rather than on disabilities. This way, athletes can compete with other athletes of similar abilities and age.

Divisions always include at least three and a maximum of eight athletes.