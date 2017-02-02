Saint Lucia announces Soleil – Summer Festival

PRESS RELEASE – Saint Lucia, whose global reputation for quality entertainment is built on 25 years of experience hosting the Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts festival, announces SOLEIL – the Saint Lucia Summer Festival, a series of six festivals taking place from May through October.
During a launch held on Thursday, February 2, at the Bay Gardens Hotel; Prime Minister, Hon. Allen Chastanet in his remarks to the gathering noted that: “Saint Lucia continues to create unique entertainment opportunities for visitors to our shores and the launch of this festival is just the beginning of the exciting plans we have for the industry.
“This is part of our drive to continuously diversify and enhance our tourism product. The idea is when you come to Saint Lucia you can stay all summer long with the extensive events calendar and no shortness of amazing places and sites to visit. We will appeal to all types of music enthusiasts from the region and internationally whether it be Jazz, Reggae, RnB . . . or you can now choose which event appeals to you most.”
The Summer Festival series will kick off May 12 -14, 2017, with Saint Lucia Jazz, a celebration of Caribbean and international jazz music.
Events will take place across the island, culminating with a star-studded concert at Pigeon Island National Landmark on Sunday, May 14.
Star-studded headliners include Grammy-nominated singer and actress Vanessa Williams and dynamically talented Rachelle Ferrell. Confirmed headliners such as Rupert Lay, steel pannist Victor Provost and Malavoi, hailing from Martinique, will also take the stage.
Saint Lucian Jazz music will also be prominently featured with the Rupert Lay Quartet, Michael Robinson and the Caribbean band Bluemangó.
In its first year The Saint Lucia Summer Festival will also feature:
• Roots & Soul (June 16-18): Dedicated to new trends in reggae, conscious hip-hop, Afropunk and R&B, this festival will also mark the launch of Saint Lucia Carnival.
• Saint Lucia Carnival (mid-June through mid-July): A variety of musical competitions lead up to the Parade of the Bands on July 17 and 18. Throughout, Lucian Carnival gives revelers the opportunity to fête throughout the island in true Caribbean fashion.
• Saint Lucia Food & Rum Festival (August 24-27): This gastronomic festival invites chefs, wine connoisseurs, rum fanatics and foodies from the Caribbean and around the globe. Inspired by Chefs Nina Compton and Doran Payne, the event will feature culinary demonstrations, rum and wine tastings, dining events and experiences, and musical performances.
• Country & Blues Festival (September 15 – 17): The festival will reflect the diversity and modernity of the genres of music that act as powerful storytellers of the past and draw strong parallels to Saint Lucian folk traditions.
• Arts & Heritage Festival (October): Building on Jounen Kwéyòl, this month-long festival will celebrate Saint Lucia’s cultural, ethnic and artistic heritage with a variety of performances, seminars, lectures, culinary experiences, street parties and art exhibitions,
Full details about Soliel – the Summer of Festivals can be found at www.stlucia.org/summerfestival.
For more information about the island of Saint Lucia, call 1-800-456-3984, or 1-888 4STLUCIA or visit http://stlucia.org/.
There are a few great chefs right here on island who inspire a whole lot more than these "headliners". Everyone knows that the summer months are the toughest for the tourism industry and here comes another brilliant idea with no thought.
About time our people become proactive and invest as much of their energy during campaigns to ensuring that this and any other government works in our interest.
When it's all over, the rich will be much richer and the poor will remain poor or get poorer.
Mr.Prime Minister you make absolutely no FNKG sense. Isn't that is the same as FNKG jazz. Where is the money coming from to pay for these headliners you really believe St.Lucians are fools. Although there are some dum oare like Sad But True the majority is good and smarts ones. This man have no ideas to get this country on track. What a Fool
I don't think people should make changes just to show people that they are in charge and can make changes. The changes made to the jazz festival are not viable and attractive. What a waste .....
Good change!
IF IY AINT BROKE. WHY FIX IT
This is what st lucia has been reduced to?
Smh
This is pure unbelievable for a country that has be advise that it is cash strap. You are know asking the people to have money for the months of May, June, July, August, September and October for musical festivals.
The lost of revenue from the lucians living overseas as the so called Jazz is now 3 days. These people in New York, England and Canada will not purchase a plane ticket for a three day festival.
The poor vendors at this time of the year looking for a little sale has now been place under the bus to die.
God bless St.Lucia with this corporate madness. My people there is light at the end of the tunnel. Four years to ago before you can make a decision .......
A welcome change
Great ideas. Good to see the country moving forward with progressive events that should attract many to the island.
Now...make it so that the locals can enjoy the fruits of this and it will be perfect.