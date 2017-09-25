Saint Lucia and UAE sign visa waiver agreement, strengthen technical cooperation

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Government of Saint Lucia and the Government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday 21st September 2017 signed a visa waiver agreement for citizens of Saint Lucia and citizens of the UAE.
The agreement will facilitate easy movement of citizens between the two countries.
The agreement was signed by the Honourable Allen M. Chastanet, Prime Minister of Saint Lucia and Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, Minister for Climate Change and Environment of the UAE, in the margins of the General Debate of the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly, in New York.
Over the past year the Government of Saint Lucia has actively strengthened its technical cooperation with the UAE, particularly in the area of renewable energy and mutually beneficial investment opportunities.
Under the UAE Caribbean Renewable Energy Fund, technical teams from the UAE have travelled to Saint Lucia to meet with their counterparts and engage in needs assessment and feasibility studies on the ground. Once finalized the approved projects will be the first in a line of development initiatives between Saint Lucia and the UAE.
The exemption will take effect 30 days after the date of signing and will permit visa free entry to holders of the exempt passports and a stay for a maximum of 60 days.
Dear Allen,
I'm sure you read posts and comments here about your good work internationally.
I'm from Canada and have been in St Lucia for the past four years (obviously leaving every 42 days or paying the extension). Could you possibly consider extending the period to 60 days like the UAE have or six months like the UK have? This brings the visit period to a better length of time and will encourage Tourists to stay longer and spend more. Tourists could also be given the option to pay $1000 East Caribbean Dollars upfront for 6 months which will encourage them to stay and get a 1 month discount in fees. Otherwise people may stay for a few months and want to explore elsewhere, but if they have paid for six they may be incentivised to stay.
On another matter, I have visited Canada and am now visiting the UK. I am speaking with a lot of high net worth individuals on the Sunday Times rich list. I'd like to discuss with you how to motivate them to invest in St Lucia and one of them is already very interested. I have some brilliant ideas that will reward entrepreneurs investing in St Lucia but really need to set up a chat with you on Skype, WhatsApp or Teamviewer if possible.
Can your personal assistant please let up a time for us to chat in the UK. My number here is +44 (0) 131 618 2345 and in St Lucia my WhatsApp number is 714-6721.
Regards,
William Worthington