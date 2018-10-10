Saint Lucia and Taiwan discuss and cement ties with investment in infrastructure

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Republic of China (Taiwan) was praised for its support to developing nations by Saint Lucia’s Prime Minister Honourable Allen Chastanet during an official visit to Taipei.

Prime Minister Chastanet also expressed that Saint Lucia and Taiwan face similar challenges on the world stage and the two countries must continue to stand together.

The Prime Minister, along with a delegation which included Minister for Economic Development, Housing, Urban Renewal, Transport and Civil Aviation, Honourable Guy Joseph, Permanent Secretary in the Department of Finance Ms. Cointha Thomas and Permanent Secretary in the Department of Economic Development Mr. Phillip Dalsou, arrived in Taiwan on October 6th for the four day visit to discuss development issues and opportunities for further strengthening of the relationship between Saint Lucia and the Republic of China (Taiwan).

The delegation was also honoured to take part in activities to mark Taiwan’s 107th National Day or Double Ten Day.

During remarks at the Military Parade, Prime Minister Chastanet congratulated the Government and People of Taiwan and re-affirmed Saint Lucia’s commitment to Taiwan, stating: “We, Saint Lucia, even if we are in the minority, stand shoulder to shoulder with Taiwan . . . We boldly reaffirm here as we did in the World Health Assembly, the United Nations and elsewhere on the world stage our friendship.”

The official trip included a visit to the Taoyuan District Agricultural Research and Extension Station, Council of Agriculture, a luncheon hosted by H.E. Dr. David Tawei Lee, Secretary-General of National Security Council, a state banquet and bilateral discussions between President Dr. Tsai Ing-wen and Prime Minister Chastanet. The government’s latest discussions with Taiwan include continued cooperation in the areas of technology, agriculture, trade and assistance in the area of infrastructure with financing for the redevelopment of the Hewanorra International Airport and road rehabilitation.

President Tsai Ing-wen for her part says that the two nations have strong and cordial bilateral ties and she hopes to visit Saint Lucia soon to personally witness its beauty.

President Tsai has also stated that Taiwan’s government will actively encourage top Taiwanese manufacturers to invest in infrastructure in Saint Lucia to help its development and elevate the partnership.