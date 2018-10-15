Don't Miss
Saint Lucia and Taiwan co-hosting Banana Rehabilitation Workshop

By Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan)
October 15, 2018

(PRESS RELEASE) – Taiwan Technical Mission, in cooperation with Saint Lucia’s Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Physical Planning, Natural Resources and Co-operatives, held a Banana Rehabilitation Workshop in Deglos, La caye, Grace, Roseau, and Micoud on 9-10 October 2018.

The Taiwan Technical Mission is providing Saint Lucian farmers with climate change adaptation expertise such as intercropping of vegetables and fruits, or the cultivation of mangoes as fences to weather severe storms. Recovery packages and technical services are also being provided to help banana farmers regain their feet in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Kirk.

Also present at these workshops were Project Manager Kerde Severin and Extension staff of the Banana Productivity Improvement Project (BPIP). More than 360 farmers and Saint Lucian officers attended the event.

Taiwan is and will remain a partner in sustainable development for Saint Lucia’s banana industry.

