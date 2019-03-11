Saint Lucia among countries where women are more likely to become managers, says activist

(SNO) — Saint Lucia is among countries where a woman is more likely to be a manager than a man, activist Zanda Desir has said.

Desir is a Women Deliver young leader and #NotAskingForIt campaign activist, who was born and raised in Saint Lucia.

She told the Jamaica Observer’s All Women feature recently that there is an increase in “Girl Bosses” in the Caribbean and Latin America, with Saint Lucia among the top list.

“We have the second highest rate of female entrepreneurship in the world, with 40 per cent of businesses having female participation in ownership,” Desir said. “Jamaica and St Lucia are two of three countries in the world where a woman is more likely than a man to be a manager.”

Desir also said women are increasing their role in representational politics in the Caribbean.

“In the last few years Caribbean women have taken up major leadership roles in government,” she said. “Barbados has their first female prime minister — Mia Mottley. Trinidad also recorded a milestone with their first female president, Paula Mae Weekes.”

She stated that women are increasing their presence in national parliaments with Grenada, Guyana, and Trinidad topping the list at 46.7 per cent, 31.9 per cent and 31 per cent, respectively.

“There is much room for more women in parliament; however, we have really come a long way,” Desir told All Women.

Last Friday, International Women’s Day was observed around the world.

