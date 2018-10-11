Saint Lucia Amateur Swimming Association prepares for the 28th Annual OECS Championship

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – Antigua will be the home of the 28th Annual OECS Swimming Championships to be held at the Vipers Pool Langfords, St. John’s, Antigua November 8th – 11th.

Federations invited to compete in this years championship include Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, British Virgin Islands, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Lucia, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Vincent & the Grenadines and Martinique.

As customary the St. Lucia Amateur Swimming Association will be sending a team to represent St. Lucia at the championship. Though a preliminary team was selected and resumed training, the final team selection was determined after the Seajays Tropical Rhythm Swimming Championship this past weekend by SLASAs Technical Committee.

Technical Director of SLASA David Peterkin noted, the aim of the selection of the final team was based on swimmers capability of bringing in points to the team in an effort to realize a win for St. Lucia. Careful consideration was given and resulted in the following 34 swimmers being selected.

8 and Under Boys and Girls Thadeden Antoine, Slyvester James, Noah Dorville, Fayth Jeffery and Mila Festini Cromer

9 – 10 Boys and Girls Therron Herell, Karic Charles, Tristan Dorville, Antoine Destang, Jasmine Stiede, Maya Brathwaite and Zoe Bernard

11 – 12 Boys and Girls D’Andre Blanchard, Nathan Vigier, Naima Hazell, Naekisha Louis and Caityln Polius

13 – 14 Boys and Girls Alandre Cross, Ziv Reynolds, Jennot Walters, Mikaili Charlemagne, Shalini Joseph and Marissa Louisy

15 – 17 Boys and Girls Jayhan Odlum Smith, Cavaari Taylor, Felix Federick, Eden Crick, Mikaela Casimir and Abbie Pultie

18 and Over Boys and Girls Runako Daniel, Omar Alexander, Joshua Adjodha, Vernessa Eugene and Evelyn Day

The usual suspects in the likes of Katie Kyle, Devin Boodha and Terrel Monplaisir are unable to compete this year due to their academic and Training Commitments overseas. The Association however welcomes the return of Runako, Evelyn and Joshua who have graced the team with their commitment to make their contribution in the pool.

Karetta Charles has been selected to be the Team Manager. She will be ably assisted by Chaperone Constance Rene. Coaches assigned to the team will be Head Coach Brian Charles who will be assisted by coaches Peter James and Andy Edward.

President of SLASA Eddie Hazell expressed his anticipation and excitement of the composition of the team and looks forward to their success and the return of the trophy to St. Lucia!