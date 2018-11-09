Saint Lucia Adventists to conduct five-week nightly seminar along Bois D’Orange by-pass

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — The many societal ills that we are experiencing in our nation is a cause for concern and should be on the front burner of any national development agenda. We are experiencing an atmosphere of increased decadence with family crises and crimes at all socio-economic levels. It would seem that all is lost with nowhere to turn.

However, the upcoming “Amazing Truth Gospel Explosion Seminar” slated for November 11-December 15th, 2018, along the Bois D’Orange by-pass road will prove that there is hope for Saint Lucia, our families and our youth. The five-week nightly seminar is being organized by the Northern District of Seventh-day Adventists and is expected to gather people from every nook and cranny.

The seminar will be conducted by trained Family Life Educator Pastor Vincent Emmanuel, who has over twenty (20) years of pastoral experience. The seminar promises to be exhilarating, informative and life-changing and will cover a myriad of topics such as: “Who is behind all the crimes in Saint Lucia”; “Seven ways to handle stress and enjoy inner peace”; seven steps to resolving family conflicts and the solution for our present decadence.

“Our society needs to go back to what it once was-a place where families enjoyed the peace and love of each other. We need to inculcate a culture of prayer among families and teach our children from young how to cultivate positive character traits. During our nightly seminar I will be delivering from the Word of God His ideals for His children. I will also be showing how to live a transformed life. We will also have some of our outstanding gospel music artistes. We will also be engaging in intercessory prayers for our nation and deliverance services,”said Pastor Vincent Emmanuel.

The services begin at 7:00 nightly. Free transportation will be provided. Everyone is invited to attend.