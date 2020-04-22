Sagicor Life Inc hosts townhall meeting for clients

Share This On:

Share Pin 0 Shares

Advertisement

(PRESS RELEASE) – Sagicor Life Inc announced that it will be hosting a virtual townhall meeting for clients across all business lines in the Southern and Dutch Caribbean as well as Eastern Caribbean and Belize territories.

Scheduled for this Friday, April 24th at 2:00 p.m., the virtual townhall meeting will be streamed live via the company’s Facebook and YouTube channels, in addition to its website Sagicor.com via the url www.sagicor.com/en/Virtual-Townhall. Clients can also access the townhall via Sagicor Life Inc or Sagicor General’s Instagram pages, on Twitter via SagicorGroup or LinkedIn via Sagicor Financial Corporation. Clients are encouraged to email their queries to [email protected]

The virtual townhall panelists will be Ravi Rambarran – President & CEO of Sagicor Life Inc, and Business leaders from Trinidad & Tobago, Dutch Caribbean, the OECS and Barbados.

Ravi Rambarran described the event as a continuation of the company’s commitment to facilitating meaningful engagement with its valued clients and stakeholders during COVID -19. “As a company we have a made promise to improve the lives of those in the communities within which we operate, and this cannot be achieved without understanding the needs of these individuals and their families. Over the last few weeks we have rolled out a number of initiatives aimed at providing relief and support to our clients and the wider public and we want to use this townhall meeting to gain some feedback on those, as well as listen to and address any concerns they may have,” said Rambarran.

Since the confirmation of COVID-19 cases in the Caribbean and the subsequent institution of curfews and lockdowns across the region, Sagicor has instituted several policies aimed at the continuation of business, providing financial relief for those whose incomes have been negatively impacted, donating resources to support the most vulnerable and at risk, along with assisting families to cope with the imposed restrictions around movement and socialization.

Most notably the company has assisted clients by facilitating the early payment of pension to pensioners to ensure their ability to meet their current financial needs, in addition to offering the option of a deferral of payments on both residential and commercial mortgages. Sagicor also donated US$1Million to support COVID-19 containment and treatment efforts across the region, while several thousands of dollars having been donated to provide care packages to the elderly, homeless and disadvantaged members of the society.

( 0 ) ( 0 )