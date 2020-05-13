Sagicor launches plan for frontline ‘heroes’

Share This On:
(PRESS RELEASE) – Sagicor is pleased to announce the launch of the first of its Heroes Series, the Sagicor Healthcare Heroes Group Insurance Plan.
President and CEO of Sagicor Life Inc, Ravi Rambarran said, “The COVID-19 virus has reinforced how dependent we are on each other. We recognize that heroes don’t just exist in movies but live with us. Our heroes are on the frontline and include those in the health care, food, transportation, sanitation and protective services.”
He continued, “We believe that consistent with our vision of improving the lives of the community in which we operate, it is our duty to recognize our heroes.”
Sagicor’s plan will cover doctors, nurses, pharmacists, orderlies, administrative staff and their families.
Benefits will be payable on death including accidental death, and on the diagnosis of certain critical illnesses.
Level 1 of the Plan will pay $250,000 on death including accident and $100,000 on diagnosis of critical illness.
Level 2 will pay $500,000 on death including accident $150,000 on diagnosis of critical illness and Level 3 will pay $1,000,000 on death including accident and $300,000 on diagnosis of critical illness.
The cover includes 20% of complementary cover at all levels, for example, $50,000 of life and accidental benefits and $20,000 of critical illness under Level 1.
The monthly premiums vary from $85 for Level 1 to $340 for Level 3 within the English-speaking Caribbean.
Rambarran noted, “Each year, our heroes will have the right to switch to a higher level. The sole requirement to join is to be actively at work and for those over age 65, a statement of good health. Heroes with preexisting conditions cannot claim under the critical illness for those conditions but can claim for any of the other illnesses on diagnosis. Heroes will also be eligible for discounts on property and motor insurance.”
He reiterated, “Our heroes are our people. We are one and we are honoured to serve them as they serve us. They have sacrificed to keep our communities safe and we are honoured to be here for them.”
